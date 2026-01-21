Trump Calls for Greenland Acquisition Amid Tensions with Europe

President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, 2026, by reaffirming his interest in acquiring Greenland from Denmark. While ruling out military force, he warned European leaders that the United States would press for the island’s transfer through diplomatic pressure and economic means. His speech highlighted growing tensions within NATO and the broader international community over the territorial dispute.

Greenland’s Strategic Importance and Trump’s Push for Control

Trump’s remarks dominated the Davos summit, traditionally a space for international economic cooperation. The president made clear that the U.S. views Greenland not just as a symbol of national pride, but a strategic necessity. He asserted that only the United States could effectively defend the vast, remote island, particularly from potential threats posed by Russia and China.

“No nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States,” Trump stated. He described U.S. control of Greenland as critical for both national and international security, arguing that the island’s location made it a key asset for global defense. Despite rejecting military force as an option, Trump threatened economic retribution if Denmark refused to negotiate on the matter. “You can say yes and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember,” he remarked, a thinly veiled warning to both Denmark and NATO allies.

The president further escalated the situation by unveiling tariffs on eight European countries, set to begin on February 1, 2026. These tariffs would start at 10% and rise to 25% by June 1 if Greenland was not handed over to the U.S. Trump’s economic leverage, aimed at pressuring European countries into compliance, was a clear sign of his transactional approach to foreign policy.

Despite these efforts, both Danish and Greenlandic officials have flatly rejected the idea of transferring ownership of the island. In response to the president’s demands, European countries have not only voiced opposition but also ramped up their military presence in Greenland, signaling their intention to protect the status quo.

A Broader Critique of NATO and European Policies

Trump’s speech also focused on his broader grievances with NATO and European policies. He criticized the alliance for what he described as unfair treatment of the U.S., questioning whether America’s allies would come to its defense in times of need. He also took aim at European leaders, lambasting their environmental policies and migration stance. “The more windmills a country has, the more money that country loses,” Trump quipped, mocking Europe’s green energy initiatives.

The combative tone of Trump’s address was not limited to the Greenland issue. Throughout his speech, he championed his administration’s economic policies, claiming that the U.S. had experienced the “fastest and most dramatic economic turnaround in its history.” He boasted that inflation had been defeated and predicted that the U.S. economy would surpass its previous records. “The USA is the economic engine of the planet,” he declared, positioning the U.S. as the driving force behind global prosperity.

For European leaders, the speech was a stark reminder of the challenges of managing relations with an unpredictable U.S. administration. As the dust settles from Davos, many are left wondering how the U.S. will navigate its increasingly confrontational foreign policy, particularly as the debate over Greenland remains unresolved. With the world closely watching, Trump’s next move on the territorial issue could reshape the future of international diplomacy.