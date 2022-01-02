Trump Backers Recall Capitol Siege as “Incredible.”

Thousands of people descended to Washington to protest the outcome of a presidential election they still believe was “rigged.”

The US Capitol was attacked, injuring the entire country.

Three participants describe the events of a day that startled the globe one year later, on January 6, 2021.

“January 6 was wonderful,” says Samson Racioppi, a 40-year-old Republican Party member who chartered five buses from his home state of Massachusetts to transport people to Washington.

In the bitter cold near the White House, outgoing Republican President Donald Trump addressed a sea of fans flying “Trump 2020” banners.

Trump energised the crowd with a strong address in which he repeated his false assertions that he had won the election in November.