Trump Attempts To Prevent Testimony On The January 6 Uprising: Media

According to reports in the US media on Thursday, former President Donald Trump has directed four former senior advisers not to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the January 6 attack on Congress.

Ex-advisors Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, Dan Scavino, and Steve Bannon were urged not to participate with the formal House probe into the riot by Trump supporters, which opponents have dubbed an outright insurgency, according to Politico and The Washington Post.

The reports came only hours after a stinging Senate report revealing Trump’s efforts to corrupt the Justice Department in order to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden in November.

In a letter to the four, Trump’s lawyers argued that executive privilege and attorney-client privilege protect Trump’s communications and data from disclosure.

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack has summoned the four ex-advisers, as well as other people involved in the unrest, to assist it in piecing together the ties between Trump’s White House and the hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, halting a joint session meant to confirm Biden as president.

Meadows was the White House chief of staff at the time, Scavino was in charge of Trump’s social media, Bannon was a former political strategist who remained active in Republican operations, and Patel was a White House national security advisor who Trump appointed to a senior Pentagon position following his election loss.

The four were instructed by the committee on January 6 to hand over papers and appear next week for questioning with investigators.

Legal experts have questioned whether Trump can use executive privilege to keep his advisers from speaking about his activities during his final weeks in office.

However, the issue has not been thoroughly addressed in the courts, and the White House has stated that it will waive privilege on Trump’s records to some extent in order to assist the investigation.

Trump’s intransigence may drag the committee into legal battles, perhaps prolonging the inquiry.

In a tweet, committee member Adam Schiff stated, “The previous president is still trying to stonewall subpoenas.”

“Lawbreaking witnesses must assess the possibility of criminal prosecution this time,” he said.

“Americans are entitled to answers. We’ll see to it that they get them.” pmh/dw