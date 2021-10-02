Trump asks the court to reinstate him on Twitter.

Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit requesting a judge to reinstate his Twitter account and give him back his online voice, which he lost after being accused of sparking the Capitol Hill melee.

After a mob of pro-Trump supporters invaded the US Congress building on January 6, Twitter and other social media platforms barred the former president from their platforms.

They were enraged by Trump’s speech hours before, in which he slammed his baseless allegations that the election he lost to Joe Biden was stolen from him.

At the time, Twitter said that Trump’s comments leading up to his removal broke its rules against promoting violence and were likely to inspire others to repeat what happened on January 6.

Trump claimed that members of the US Congress “coerced” the platform that functioned as his principal megaphone for reaching his millions of conservative followers into suspending him in a statement filed Friday in a Florida federal court.

Trump had over 88 million Twitter followers at the time he was banned.

According to the petition, Twitter “exercises an unparalleled level of power and control over political discourse in this country” and is “very harmful to open democratic debate.”

The Taliban, who is currently in power in Afghanistan and is still deemed a terrorist organization by the US, is allowed to establish a Twitter account, according to the lawsuit.

“Over the weeks that followed, Twitter allowed the Taliban to tweet routinely about their military conquests and wins across Afghanistan,” according to the account, which was created on August 8.

The suit claims that Twitter’s decision to ban Trump but not the Taliban is a “ludicrous incongruity.”

Twitter declined to comment on Trump’s move when contacted by AFP.

Trump maintains his stranglehold on the Republican Party, and after a period of low visibility following the election, he has begun organizing election-style rallies, frequently hinting that he may run for President again in 2024.