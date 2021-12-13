Trudeau proposes that Canada and the United States harmonize their electric vehicle rebates.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he has proposed harmonizing electric vehicle rebates with the United States to prevent a trade war over Washington’s go-it-alone plan, which threatens Canada’s car industry.

Following threats of retaliatory tariffs on American goods and the suspension of elements of the landmark North American free trade agreement if Washington went forward with electric vehicle tax subsidies for EVs built in US union workplaces, he made his statements.

“For more than 50 years, Canada and the United States have collaborated on automobile production. Our supply networks are intricately linked “At a press conference, Trudeau stated.

“That is why we are working very hard with the US to convince them to understand that this proposed EV discount for exclusively American-built cars is not only bad for Canada, but it is also bad for the US,” he said.

“A variety of remedies” have been proposed to Washington, according to Trudeau, including “aligning our incentives in Canada and the United States to ensure that there is no slippage or undue benefits on any side.”

The proposed US tax credit is part of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion budget proposal currently before Congress.

It would stimulate the production of electric vehicles in the United States by increasing the tax credit for local union-built EVs and phasing out the benefit for imported EVs after five years.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia claimed it would equivalent to a 34 percent levy on Canadian-assembled electric vehicles in a letter to US lawmakers on Friday.