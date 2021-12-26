Trudeau claims that China is pitting democracies against one another.

In a year-end interview with local media, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Western democracies must unite against a China that he claims has been “playing us off each other.”

In a late Saturday interview with Global Television, he said, “We need to do a better job of working together and standing strong so that China can’t, you know, play the angles and separate us one against the other.”

The prime minister described Western nations vying for market access in China, citing sales of Canadian vs Australian beef to China’s burgeoning middle class as an example, and allowing Beijing to set terms.

“We’ve been competing,” he continued, “and China has been very skilfully playing us off each other in an open market competitive fashion from time to time.”

Trudeau stated that Western nations must “present a united front… so that we can achieve our goals.”