Tropical Storm Fred’s Path: Heavy Rains on the Florida Panhandle After Landfall

Tropical Storm Warning As it continues to strengthen on its way to the Florida Panhandle, Fred is likely to make landfall on the northern Gulf Coast this week.

After maintaining gusts of 40 mph on Sunday, Fred regenerated into a tropical storm. As a result of its re-strengthening, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the Florida Panhandle.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm warning is in force for the area as well as the Alabama-Florida border, which includes Panama City and inland areas of southern Alabama.

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon or evening, according to forecasters. The storm’s approach may result in some flash floods.

The National Hurricane Center predicts four to eight inches of rain along the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, with up to 12 inches possible locally, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meanwhile, regions of Georgia, the western Carolinas, and southeast and south-central Alabama could see three to six inches of rain, with localized amounts up to nine inches.

From Indian Pass to the Steinhatchee River, a storm surge warning has been issued for the Florida Panhandle’s coast. In south Florida and the Keys, Fred is forecast to bring strong winds, isolated tornadoes, and periods of heavy rain.

Windy and rainy weather is likely to persist across Georgia, the Carolinas, and Alabama throughout the next week.

Forecasts for Fred coincide with the course of Tropical Storm Grace, which is heading toward Haiti after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday.