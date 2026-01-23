Tributes Flow for Police Sergeant Coleen Mellor Found Dead at Home

The tragic death of West Yorkshire Police Sergeant Coleen Mellor has left her family and colleagues in shock. The 40-year-old mother was found deceased at her Wakefield home on Thursday, January 15. Authorities have stated that her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Community Supports Grieving Family

In the wake of this devastating loss, friends and colleagues have rallied together to support Coleen’s family. A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise funds for her two young sons, who are now left to navigate life without their mother. The fundraiser, organized by Elisia Sharpe and Hannah Cotterill, has gained significant attention with messages honoring Coleen’s dedication as both a police officer and a mother.

“Coleen was a bright light in the lives of all who knew her, but most importantly a devoted mother,” the page reads. “She was not only an incredible police sergeant but an adored mother, beloved daughter, precious sister, and an amazing friend.” The appeal emphasized the challenges faced by Coleen’s family, particularly her sons’ father, who is now raising the boys alone. The funds raised will help provide the family with some breathing space during this incredibly difficult time, supporting them with everyday costs and allowing for time to grieve and heal.

The community has been quick to express its condolences. Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Jones praised Coleen’s contributions to the force, stating, “Coleen was well-respected and valued by all those who knew and worked with her.” She added that the loss had shocked everyone at West Yorkshire Police, and her thoughts were with Coleen’s family and colleagues during this heartbreaking time.

Numerous individuals have also left heartfelt tributes. Wendy Farrar thanked Coleen for her service, calling the police work “a very difficult job, with harrowing experiences.” Amanda Thompson, another friend, wrote, “So sad. Thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues.” Others, like Sayed Ali and Lynda Johnson, echoed similar sentiments, expressing their deepest condolences to the family, highlighting the profound pain of losing someone so cherished.