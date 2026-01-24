Tributes Flow for Legendary Hangover Trilogy Producer David Siegel, 70

Hollywood is mourning the loss of David Siegel, a renowned film producer famous for his role in shaping the Hangover trilogy. Siegel, 70, passed away on January 8, 2026, in Los Angeles due to kidney failure. His family confirmed the sad news, honoring his profound impact on the film industry.

Siegel’s illustrious career spanned over 60 films, with notable projects including Kevin Costner’s Dances with Wolves and the Hangover films, which solidified his status in Hollywood. The producer was praised for his remarkable ability to connect with crew members and his deep respect within the industry. “He was not just a leader on set, but a warm and human presence who made everyone feel valued,” said his family in a heartfelt tribute.

From D.C. to Hollywood

Beginning his career in Washington D.C., Siegel co-founded a location services company with Stuart Neumann, eventually making his mark in the entertainment industry. Throughout his career, he worked with major film studios such as Warner Bros., Disney, and Universal, leaving behind a legacy of cinematic achievements.

Siegel’s extensive filmography includes The Babysitter, Hutch, and Flipped, but his final project was Final Destination: Bloodlines, where he served as an executive producer. Adam Stein, his co-director, expressed deep sorrow on Instagram, remembering Siegel as a “legend” who possessed an unmatched understanding of filmmaking. “He knew everything about making movies,” Stein shared, recalling Siegel’s early days working on films like All the President’s Men.

Siegel is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters, Emma and Mollie; his sister, Judy; and grandchildren Maya, Logan, and Indigo. His passing marks the end of an era for a man who touched countless lives through both his films and his personal warmth.