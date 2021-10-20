Tribes of Eastern Sudan Have Been Neglected In The ‘Quest For Justice.’

Sudan’s eastern tribes felt abandoned and neglected under ex-president Omar al-harsh Bashir’s reign, and some even took up weapons against him. However, two years after his removal, they remain economically disadvantaged and marginalized.

The tribes residing between Egypt and Eritrea have had a distinct culture for millennia, with traditional clothing, dwellings, and food.

The ethnic Beja people, who live in mountainous terrain in the states of Gedaref and Kassala, make up the majority of Sudan’s eastern communities.

They’ve lived a nomadic existence as cattle herders and farmers, traversing the plains between the Nile’s west bank and the Red Sea’s east coast.

“The Beja have always been wary of metropolitan life,” said Moussa Saeed, a Red Sea University sociology professor.

Despite the hardship of the environment, over 90% of people still live in basic huts covered in jute, he added.

The eastern villages were involved in the armed battle against Bashir’s regime for more than a decade, opposing economic neglect, marginalization, and disenfranchisement.

They joined nationwide rallies against Bashir’s administration in late 2018, which culminated in his removal in April 2019.

However, in recent weeks, they have been among the demonstrators who have blocked the country’s primary seaport in Port Sudan, as well as a key highway leading to Khartoum, putting the already-struggling economy under even more strain.

The Beja, like many people in Sudan, backed the transition government until Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s administration negotiated a peace accord with rebel groups more than a year later.

Some have objected to the October 2020 pact, which includes a section dealing to east Sudan, citing tribal tensions among the Beja tribes.

It was signed by Beni Amer-dominated parties, but it excluded other factions like the Al-Hadendoa.

The blockade would continue “until the government heeds our requests… nullifying the elements of the Juba peace agreement on the east that were signed with people who do not represent east Sudan,” according to one protest leader, Sayed Abouamnah.

Though the region is famed for its fertile fields, gold mining, and importance as a marine trading hub, it is also the poorest section of Sudan, classified among the world’s poorest countries by the United Nations.

Another protester claimed that their demands had gone nowhere despite a government delegation’s visit earlier this year.

"We presented them with our requests, which include nullifying the eastern parts of the agreement.