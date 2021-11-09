Trevor Reed, a former US Marine who is imprisoned in Russia, has gone on hunger strike.

A former US Marine imprisoned in Russia on trumped-up accusations has gone on hunger strike, according to his family, in protest of his detention circumstances, which have been denied by Russian prison authorities.

Trevor Reed, 30, of Texas, has been detained in Russia since August 2019 after being charged with assaulting police officers who were transporting him to the police station after a wild night out.

According to CBS News, his lawyers said that his nine-year sentence was the heaviest ever for similar allegations.

The trial was also condemned by the US Embassy in Moscow, which noted that the two policemen struggled to recollect the purported incident during proceedings and contradicted themselves in their accounts of what transpired.

In June, the Moscow City Court dismissed his appeal, and John Sullivan, the US Ambassador to Moscow, stated that the US would continue to battle for his release.

Reed began his hunger strike on November 4, according to his Russian lover.

Reed’s family says he began a hunger strike “to protest his arbitrary arrest and Russian authorities’ repeated and egregious abuses of his basic human rights and rights under Russian law.”

Reed was being detained in a small room with a hole on the floor for a toilet, according to his relatives, and had been unable to communicate with his parents for 116 days. He wasn’t allowed to receive any books or letters, either.

Reed’s parents Joey and Paula, as well as sister Taylor, stated in a statement to CBS, “While we are enormously proud of our son’s strength of character, we are also extremely concerned about his health.”

They claimed their fears about his health are “exacerbated by Russian authorities’ decision to detain Trevor incommunicado, making it impossible for us or the [US] Embassy to monitor his condition.”

Reed’s rights were not violated, and he was not on hunger strike, according to prison officials in the Mordovia region, where he is being kept.

In a statement to Reuters, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Services said, “He is eating according to the daily routine.”

There have been rumors that Reed was involved in a prisoner swap with Paul Whelan, another American imprisoned under dubious circumstances. Whelan was apprehended and convicted in Moscow in 2018.