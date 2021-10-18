Treasury: Cryptocurrencies May Undermine US Sanctions’ Effectiveness.

The Treasury Department warned on Monday that the growing usage of cryptocurrencies might jeopardize the effectiveness of US economic and financial penalties, as well as the dollar’s role.

Treasury determined that “although sanctions remain a necessary and effective policy instrument, they also face new challenges,” including rising dangers from new payment methods, the growing use of digital assets, and hackers, following a review of the US sanctions system.

Targets — persons, government officials, or companies — are barred from utilizing the US financial system, thereby cutting them off from banking and earning from commerce in the rest of the world.

However, the research claims that digital currencies and alternative payment systems “allow negative actors to hold and transfer cash outside of the traditional dollar-based financial system.”

As a result, there are incentives to develop “new means of concealing cross-border activities” and “new financial and payment systems aimed at reducing the dollar’s worldwide importance.”

“We are cognizant of the risk that, if left unchecked, these digital assets and payment systems will undermine the efficacy of our sanctions,” the report stated.

The usage of sanctions has surged tenfold over the last two decades, according to the report, with 9,421 designations this year compared to only 912 in 2000.

Sanctions, according to Treasury, should have a clear strategic aim, be targeted to avoid unintended economic or humanitarian harm, and be enforced in collaboration with US allies whenever practicable.

“Sanctions are a critical instrument for advancing our national security interests,” said Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Treasury Secretary.

Despite the difficulties, he added, “We’re dedicated to modernizing and strengthening this vital instrument in collaboration with partners and friends.” Adeyemo is scheduled to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on the matter on Tuesday.