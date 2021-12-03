Travel restrictions, according to the WHO, may buy time in the fight against the Omicron variant.

WHO experts stated that the techniques employed to combat the Delta type should also work against the Omicron variant, speaking at a virtual news conference from the Philippines. Pushing for greater vaccination rates, wearing face masks, social distancing, contact tracing, and other methods are among these approaches.

“Border control can gain time by delaying the virus’s entry. But, as Dr. Takeshi Kasai, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, told reporters, “every country and community must prepare for fresh surges of cases.” “The good news is that none of the information we presently have regarding omicron indicates that we need to adjust our response directions.” This response differs significantly from what the WHO has previously stated. According to the Associated Press, the organization’s health officials were opposed to border restrictions prior to the news conference, claiming that they caused worldwide disruptions and did not genuinely help contain COVID.

South Africa, which was the site of the variant’s discovery, had also spoken out against travel restrictions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa remarked, “We must fight unjustifiable and unscientific travel restrictions that only serve to further harm developing economies.”

Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and other countries have all identified Omicron. It’s also been found in India, Israel, and Hong Kong recently.

As a result, Japan has announced that it will join Israel in banning all international visitors.

Meanwhile, the United States has imposed travel restrictions on South Africa and seven of its neighbors.

However, health officials are unsure whether this variety has a different severity profile and whether it can overcome immunity produced by vaccines and past infections.

The symptoms of the novel Omicron COVID variation, according to the South African doctor who first identified patients with the viral strain, are “very minor.”

While scientists work feverishly to learn more about the new variation, WHO advises health systems to “ensure that we are treating the appropriate patients in the right place at the right time, and that ICU beds are available, particularly for those who require them.”

Kasai stated, “We cannot be complacent.”