Travel bans have been imposed in South Africa as a result of a genetic variant.

South African tour operators are overwhelmed with cancellations as a result of the United Kingdom’s decision to ban travel from the region due to the discovery of a new coronavirus type.

“This is a knee-jerk reaction with such a strong snowball effect,” said Dark Giraffe Marketing’s Richard de la Rey, who organizes safaris and beach vacations in Mozambique, Tanzania, and South Africa.

He huffed, “No one knows anything about this variety and they automatically assume the worst.”

Scientists in South Africa announced on Thursday that they had discovered a new Covid-19 strain with a huge number of mutations, putting an end to hopes for a prosperous post-pandemic tourism season.

The variation, known scientifically as B.1.1.529, is thought to be responsible for a recent spike in infections in Africa’s worst-affected country.

All flights from South Africa and its neighbors Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, and Botswana will be restricted starting Friday, Britain stated just hours after the announcement.

France, Germany, Italy, and Singapore are among the countries that have followed suit.

However, the World Health Organization advised against imposing travel restrictions, claiming that understanding the consequences of the newly identified strain would take weeks.

“Finally, we were starting to see the traction of recovery,” said Shelly Cox, who organizes sustainable tours to Victoria Falls, one of Africa’s most sought-after tourist destinations on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border.

After being cut off from the rest of the world for the majority of 2020, high-paying foreign tourists were only beginning to return to South Africa, which is known for its animals and beautiful vistas.

After another strain was discovered in December, countries blacklisted South Africa, a crushing blow given that tourism accounts for 3% of the country’s economy and generated over 700,000 jobs prior to the pandemic.

It was only in October of this year that Britain removed it off the dreaded coronavirus “red list,” after which travelers were compelled to undertake an expensive hotel quarantine upon their return to the UK.

Maxine Mackintosh, a 28-year-old genomics researcher, arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday and planned to spend 10 days traveling throughout South Africa.

She was airborne by early Friday afternoon, on her way back to the UK to evade quarantine.

“We planned to do exciting touristy stuff like visit vineyards, climb mountains, and surf… “I’m disappointed because this is my first trip since the pandemic, and I was looking forward to it,” Mackintosh said.

"As a safari company, we are.