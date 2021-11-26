Travel Bans Are ‘Draconian and Unjustified,’ Says South Africa.

South Africa’s health minister slammed a global rush to impose travel bans to halt the spread of a new Covid strain on Friday, calling it “draconian,” “unscientific,” and “contrary to WHO guidelines.”

The renamed Omicron strain has been blamed for a spike in new cases in South Africa, although it has also been found in Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel, and Botswana.

“We believe some of the reactions have been unjustified,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla said during a press conference, accusing some politicians of looking for a “scapegoat.”

Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States, among others, joined the United Kingdom in banning flights from the region on Friday.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has also urged a complete halt of flights to and from southern Africa until there is a “clear understanding” of the danger posed by the new variety, according to the European Commission.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) of the United Nations (UN) warned against travel restrictions at this time.

The CDC warned that determining whether the newly revealed changes rendered the virus more virulent or transmissible could take several weeks.

Bans, according to Phaala, are “a bad approach — it’s misguided and goes against WHO norms and guidance.”

“We believe certain country leaders are looking for scapegoats to deal with what is a global crisis,” he said.

The minister claimed the decision “just doesn’t appear scientific” when comparing everyday infections in South Africa and several European countries.

He noted that “some of the countries… currently behaving in this draconian fashion” had infection rates of up to 50,000 people per day.

South Africa, on the other hand, recorded nearly 3,000 daily cases on Friday, up from roughly 300 two weeks ago.

He described such a reaction as “knee-jerk and terror.”

As a result of such responses, governments may be hesitant to submit fresh discoveries, he said.

“It’s a very counterproductive attitude,” the minister added, “because it suggests that if you have the capability to undertake genomic sequencing and have a high level of efficiency, those capabilities must be driven underground.”

People will “feel that disclosing their findings is a risk,” he claims.

The “extreme decision” to ban aircraft out of the region was lambasted by Tulio de Oliveira, a prominent virologist who revealed the variant’s discovery.

“Sometimes being upfront and doing things quickly gets you punished,” he said at the same press conference.

He stated that he did not.