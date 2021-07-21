Train passengers in China have been stranded for nearly 50 hours due to flooding.

More than 700 train passengers in central China received emergency supplies on Wednesday after being detained at a station for nearly 50 hours due to record flooding.

At least 25 people have been confirmed dead and seven are still missing in Zhengzhou, a city of more than 10 million people in Henan province, according to local official estimates, as portions of the country continue to endure record rainfall since the weekend.

According to an announcement from the China Railway Zhengzhou Group, train number K226/7 has been stalled since 5 p.m. just west of downtown Zhengzhou. On Monday, barely 30 minutes after leaving for Lanzhou in Gansu’s northern region, it arrived at local time.

It was forced to come to a halt as floodwaters inundated roadways and invaded subway tunnels, paralyzing transit networks throughout the city.

At 9 a.m., the rail operator got an urgent notification that the train’s passengers—roughly 735 individuals, according to local media—were running out of food and drink. this coming Tuesday It made two batches of emergency supplies, the first of which arrived five hours later at a station 6 miles from the city center.

