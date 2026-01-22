Tragedy Strikes Mount Maunganui as Landslide Devastates Holiday Park

A catastrophic landslide has left several people missing after it struck a popular holiday park at the foot of Mount Maunganui on New Zealand’s North Island early on January 22, 2026. The disaster, which followed a day of record rainfall in the region, has prompted widespread anxiety and grief, with emergency crews working tirelessly to find survivors amidst dangerous conditions.

Rescue Efforts Hampered by Unstable Ground

The landslide, triggered by a downpour that delivered two-and-a-half months’ worth of rainfall in just 12 hours, hit the Beachside Holiday Park, a beloved site known for its scenic views and relaxed atmosphere. The heavy rain, which led to severe flooding across several parts of the island, made the ground unstable, complicating search-and-rescue operations. While many of the park’s guests were evacuated, some remain unaccounted for.

New Zealand’s Minister for Emergency Management, Mark Mitchell, confirmed that among those missing are young people, including children. “We are doing everything we can to recover those caught in the slide, but it’s a difficult operation,” Mitchell said, noting that the risk of further slides is slowing progress. With shifting earth and treacherous conditions, crews have been forced to withdraw from certain areas, and the precise number of missing individuals remains unclear.

At a nearby evacuation center, families and friends of the missing have gathered, anxiously awaiting news. While authorities continue to check CCTV footage and reconcile guest lists, the emotional toll on the community is evident, as loved ones await any update. “There were some people that left the campsite without notifying anyone,” Mitchell explained, underscoring the complexity of the situation.

Eyewitness Accounts and Broader Impact

The landslide’s destructive force has left a lasting impact on the local community. Eyewitnesses recounted harrowing scenes of the aftermath, with one hiker, Mark Tangney, describing how he heard screams for help after the slide and rushed to assist. “We were trying to pull people from the wreckage. We could hear their voices but then, it went silent,” Tangney recalled. Another witness, Nix Jaques, recounted hearing an “incredibly loud noise” before seeing structures collapse and vehicles shift as the earth gave way.

The broader implications of the disaster have drawn national attention, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon describing it as a “profound tragedy.” Luxon is scheduled to visit the disaster sites to meet with emergency personnel and affected families on January 23. The country is grappling with the severity of the event, with experts warning that New Zealand’s vulnerability to extreme weather events is increasing as climate change accelerates the frequency of such storms.

In addition to the Beachside Holiday Park collapse, another landslip in nearby Welcome Bay claimed two lives, further underscoring the rare and extreme nature of the storm. As search and rescue operations continue, New Zealand’s emergency services are racing against time, facing mounting risks and a tense waiting game. For now, the coastal town of Mount Maunganui remains a somber reminder of nature’s unpredictable power, with the nation watching closely as efforts to find the missing continue.