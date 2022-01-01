Traditional Haitian Joumou Soup: A Tasty Reminder Of Liberty

Every January 1st, Haitians eat joumou soup, a mixture of meat, vegetables, noodles, and the squash after which it is named, to commemorate the new year and their country’s freedom.

The soup was formerly a symbol of oppression until it became a symbol of Haiti’s liberation.

Enslaved Haitians who grew the crucial component, ‘giraumon’ or turban squash, were barred from consuming it. It was only available to the French plantation owners.

However, Marie-Claire Heureuse Felicite, the wife of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a leader of Haiti’s revolution and the independent nation’s first ruler, opted to serve the soup on January 1, 1804, when the first black-led republic was formed.

