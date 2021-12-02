Traders who are sensitive to Omicron headlines are mixed in with Asian stocks.

Asian markets were neutral on Thursday, with oil edging higher, as traders attempted to recoup their recent Omicron-related losses but remained concerned following Wall Street’s late collapse in response to the United States announcing its first case.

The news that a patient had contracted the new variety sent shivers down the spines of US investors, who fear that authorities may be compelled to reinstall tight containment restrictions, if not outright lockdowns, derailing the world’s largest economy’s recovery.

This comes on top of widespread expectations that the Federal Reserve would cease its massive bond-buying financial support program sooner than planned and begin raising interest rates next year to prevent inflation from spiraling out of control, which is presently at a three-decade high.

Traders have been nervous in recent weeks due to supply chain snarls, a jump in energy costs, and a labor shortage causing dramatic price increases around the world.

On Friday, they were pushed over the edge by the news of Omicron, as well as warnings that immunizations may not be as effective against it.

While analysts believe it will take weeks to completely comprehend the exact threat posed by Omicron, markets are extremely sensitive to any unfavorable news on the issue, with the VIX volatility index at its highest level since February.

Meanwhile, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) cautioned that the altered strain poses a threat to global recovery and lowered its growth forecast for this year.

The unease on trading floors was palpable in New York on Wednesday, when news of the strain propelled all three major indices into negative territory after spending the majority of the day in positive territory.

“The Omicron variety is the number one risk to the US economic outlook,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s Kim Mundy stated.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, and Jakarta were all down, while Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei, and Manila were all up.

Later in the day, all eyes will be on the latest meeting of OPEC and other key suppliers, where they will review their strategy to increase output every month to assist lower prices, with the expected impact of Omicron on demand likely to be a prominent topic of discussion.

The grouping has already hinted that it may suspend the increases, citing the United States’ and other big customers’ decisions to release part of their own stockpiles, especially China.

Both major crude contracts increased on Thursday, but they are still significantly below their all-time highs. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.