Traders in Uzbekistan are learning how to do business with the Taliban.

Squatting drivers swap laments about how trade has suffered since the Taliban gained power next door as vehicles arrive in blasts of dust at a logistics center in Uzbekistan’s southern city of Termez.

“Our travel there and back used to take three days; now it takes a week,” said Rafik Khujakov, an Uzbek who delivers beans to Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan and returns with potatoes.

“Their people have no idea how to use computers!”

The Taliban had cracked down on border corruption, according to Khujakov, but businesses and drivers were losing money because to long waits.

“They double-check each other. It’s becoming quite difficult, “He grumbled, echoing the sentiments of several other dealers at the center.

Border traders in southern Uzbekistan are discovering that doing business with the Taliban is possible, albeit difficult, more than two months after the religious hardliners seized power in Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan, a landlocked Central Asian republic that once housed US-led coalition forces who defeated the Taliban, has embraced a business-first approach to the group, as enterprises in the ex-Soviet Central Asian republic seek a route to ports in Pakistan and Iran.

The Termez Cargo Centre, a logistical center that opened five years ago to organize cross-border trade, primarily to Mazar-i-Sharif, 60 kilometers (40 miles) distant in northern Afghanistan, is at the heart of that effort.

Trade with Afghanistan has always been challenging, but Termez company owners say the Taliban’s takeover has added to the difficulties.

One company owner told AFP that his costs have increased because his drivers, who are all Afghan nationals with Uzbek visas, refuse to venture beyond the Afghan border crossing at Hairatan for fear of not being allowed to return.

This means his company will have to pay separate drivers on the other side for continued excursions, added the businessman, who used only his first name Ahmad to protect his Afghan family.

“I see no good in this bunch coming to power,” Ahmad, a Russian citizen born in Afghanistan, remarked.

The Taliban government’s head of customs at Hairatan, on the Afghan side of the “Friendship Bridge,” which spans the breadth of the Amu Darya river, refuted accusations of delays.

“There isn’t anything like it. Every businessman is content… They are happier than they were under the previous administration. The items are processed more rapidly via customs “According to Abdul Sattar Rashid.

Hairatan is “the top or second most significant (border crossing) in terms of income” for Afghanistan, according to Rashid, who spoke on a morning when. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.