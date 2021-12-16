Traders in Asia and Europe are cheering the Fed’s anti-inflation stance.

After the Federal Reserve signaled a more hawkish approach by speeding up the reduction of its ongoing financial support and indicating a lot of interest rate hikes in the coming years, Asian and European markets climbed Thursday, while the currency held gains.

While the much-anticipated decision marks the end of the era of ultra-loose monetary policy, markets hailed the US central bank’s announcement of a plan to combat a months-long spike in inflation that many fear may jeopardize the economy’s recovery.

In March, policymakers announced that their bond-buying program would come to an end, allowing them to begin raising borrowing prices. They could raise rates six times until the end of 2023, according to a frequently regarded barometer of expected rate changes.

The announcement, which met expectations, allayed fears on trading floors that officials were falling behind the curve and risked allowing prices to spiral out of control, with some warning of stagflation, or stagnant economic growth.

It also comes at a time when consumer inflation is at an all-time high.

While prices are projected to rise further next year, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell remains optimistic about the world’s largest economy.

“Economic activity is expected to grow at a healthy rate this year, owing to progress on vaccinations and the economy’s reopening.” Following the two-day policy discussion, Powell told reporters, “Aggregate demand remains quite high.”

Powell has stated that he and his colleagues underestimated how quickly prices would recover following the pandemic crisis.

“Today’s decision appears to be the Fed’s first step toward regaining credibility as an inflation-managing institution,” said Christian Scherrmann of asset manager DWS.

“However, the more hawkish announcement was supported by increased expectation that progress toward full employment has accelerated.”

Following the decision, Wall Street’s three main indexes surged, removing a significant amount of uncertainty for investors, according to analysts.

Much of Asia followed suit, with Tokyo up more than 2% as the dollar’s strength against the yen aided exporters, as well as Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Manila, and Bangkok.

Futures in the United States were also higher.

“Jerome Powell threaded the needle beautifully.” “He was quite detailed and didn’t throw any surprises at us,” said Louis Navellier, a market strategist.

“Investors were and should be ecstatic that interest rates will remain around zero until March. Furthermore, the expected rate hikes are now completely factored into predictions, providing the markets with the essential stability. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.