Traders are pondering central bank moves, which is causing stocks to drop.

Global stock markets dipped on Friday, giving up gains achieved following central bank actions to tackle skyrocketing prices as a Covid-19 infection outbreak threatens an already shaky economic recovery.

In Europe, London equities defied the trend and managed a slight gain one day after the Bank of England surprised the market by raising interest rates to combat the country’s decade-long high inflation.

The Nasdaq rose on Wall Street, but the Dow and S&P 500 fell.

Oil prices plummeted as demand anxieties over the Omicron Covid version resurfaced.

“As we move into the weaker liquidity conditions over the Christmas and New Year period, mounting fears about rising Omicron cases appears to be motivating some timely profit taking,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank both announced plans to combat inflation on Thursday, and the Bank of England raised interest rates from a record low of 0.25 percent to 0.25 percent.

Asian indices had also risen following Wall Street’s gains on Wednesday, as the Fed signaled a more hawkish approach by speeding up the taper of its monetary stimulus and indicating that officials expect multiple interest rate hikes in 2022 and beyond as the economy recovers.

“European markets are (largely) following their US and Asian counterparts lower today,” said IG analyst Joshua Mahony, “with the early positive reaction in the face of Fed and BoE monetary tightening weakening as we approach into the weekend.”

“A week dominated by central banks comes to a close, erasing much of the uncertainty that has hampered mood in recent months.”

The Fed’s announcement on Wednesday sparked a market rise, as investors hailed the removal of some of the market’s long-term uncertainty.

A barometer of potential rate hikes, according to OANDA analyst Craig Erlam, “was towards the hawkish end of expectations, which investors embraced with open arms.”

“It’s not the chance of inflation that’s causing the move, but the prospect of it spiraling out of control,” he continued, “and plainly, markets dread inflation far more than modest tightening.” “Exactly how they should.” In Europe, a rate hike by the Bank of England and the ECB’s promise to decrease its financial support while continuing to provide additional assistance drew equally positive comments.

However, investors retreated from Wall Street on Thursday as they assessed the new strategy. The Nasdaq plummeted as IT businesses, which are more susceptible to increasing borrowing prices, bore the brunt of the selling. It did, however, bounce back on Friday.

