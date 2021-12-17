Traders are pondering central bank moves, so markets are mostly down.

Following the previous day’s surge, world stock markets mainly dipped on Friday as traders considered central bank actions to tackle skyrocketing inflation while navigating a Covid-19 infection outbreak that threatens an already shaky economic recovery.

Following earlier Asian losses, Paris stocks sank 0.9 percent and Frankfurt stocks dipped 0.7 percent shortly after lunchtime in the eurozone.

One day after the Bank of England announced a surprise interest rate hike to combat decade-high UK inflation, London shares jumped 0.2 percent.

Oil prices, on the other hand, fell 2% due to fresh demand concerns over the Omicron Covid version.

The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank both announced plans to combat inflation on Thursday, and the Bank of England raised interest rates from a record low of 0.25 percent to 0.25 percent.

Asia had also risen after the Fed took a more hawkish stance this week, speeding up the tapering of its monetary stimulus and indicating that officials expect a number of interest rate rises in 2022 and beyond as the economy improves.

“European markets are (largely) following their US and Asian counterparts lower today,” said IG analyst Joshua Mahony, “with the early positive reaction in the face of Fed and BoE monetary tightening weakening as we approach into the weekend.”

“A week dominated by central banks comes to a close, erasing much of the uncertainty that has hampered mood in recent months.”

“While Omicron poses a long-term risk, traders may be enticed to buy into stock weakness by the belief that this wave will be short-lived.”

The Fed’s announcement on Wednesday sparked a market rise, as investors hailed the removal of some of the market’s long-term uncertainty.

A barometer of potential rate hikes, according to OANDA analyst Craig Erlam, “was towards the hawkish end of expectations, which investors embraced with open arms.”

“It’s not the chance of inflation that’s causing the move, but the prospect of it spiraling out of control,” he continued, “and plainly, markets dread inflation far more than modest tightening.” “Exactly how they should.” In Europe, a rate hike by the Bank of England and the ECB’s promise to decrease its financial support while continuing to provide additional assistance drew equally positive comments.

However, Wall Street retreated on Thursday as investors digested the new strategy, with tech firms bearing the brunt of the selling, sending the Nasdaq plummeting.

Profit-taking dragged Tokyo markets down on Friday.

The Bank of Japan voted to after a two-day meeting. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.