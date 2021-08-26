Traders are focusing on Powell’s speech, which has caused the markets to drop.

On Thursday, Europe’s stock markets fell in lockstep with Asia’s, as investors worried about the end of central bank stimulus.

Investors have chosen to react to more weakening in Asian markets, rather than the continued success of Wall Street, due to tepid trading, according to Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

In early afternoon European trade, London stocks sank 0.4 percent, while Frankfurt slid 0.6 percent and Paris fell 0.4 percent.

South Korea became one of the first major economies to begin raising interest rates after they were slashed to record lows last year to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

The threat of the Federal Reserve’s emergency financial assistance ending has further dampened sentiment.

“When it comes to removing emergency stimulus measures and tightening policy, South Korea is leading the way,” said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

“Others have considering taking similar steps and will most likely do so in the coming months,” he continued.

Many central bankers, according to Erlam, are now anxious about their economies overheating and citing greater inflation or financial stability threats as justifications for tightening monetary policy.

Equities and oil have had a generally favorable week, aided by the full US clearance of Pfizer-vaccine BioNTech’s and anticipation that the Federal Reserve may take its time unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy when it does so.

While Wall Street continued to set new highs, Asian and European investors were more cautious in their assessments of the prospects.

The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s address to the Jackson Hole symposium of economists on Friday is at the top of the agenda this week, and it will be widely watched for any indications regarding the Fed’s policy plans in light of growing inflation and the economic recovery.

By the end of the year, the bank is widely expected to start tapering its massive bond-buying program, though the spread of the Delta version and its impact on growth has some commentators and even hawkish Fed members questioning the wisdom of doing so.

The speed and timing of a pullback, according to analysts, could be critical.

Some experts warn, however, that starting to taper too soon can produce issues.

In Asia, Hong Kong and Shanghai both lost more than 1% as tech companies were driven down by disappointing earnings reports as China began its assault on the industry.

FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,124.55 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.6 percent at 15,759.57.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.4 points.