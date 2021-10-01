Trade talks between the EU and Australia have been postponed due to a dispute over subs.

A European official said Friday that a long-planned round of Australia-EU free trade discussions has been postponed, following outrage over Canberra’s decision to reject a large French submarine deal.

The FTA trade session has been postponed for a month till November, according to an EU official in Canberra, casting doubt on the pact’s viability.

Last month, Australia abruptly rejected a multibillion-dollar contract for 12 French submarines, deciding instead to purchase nuclear-powered vessels constructed in the United States.

The move sparked a significant diplomatic row with one of the EU’s most powerful members, and it now appears to have strained relations with the entire group.

France has stated that it no longer trusts Australia’s government, accusing officials of lying and raising doubts about the trade agreement’s viability.

In a statement to AFP, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, who was set to go to Europe for the discussions, downplayed the decision.

“We understand the French reaction to our submarine decision,” he continued, “but at the end of the day, each government must act in its own national interest, which Australia has done.”

Tehan stated that he intends to meet with EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis next week to discuss the 12th round of talks.

“We will continue to prepare for the 12th round of discussions and strive for a free trade deal that is in both Australia’s and the EU’s best interests.”

Australia’s third-largest commercial partner is the European Union.

Goods trade between the two economies was valued at 36 billion euros ($42.4 billion) in 2020, and services trade was valued at 26 billion euros.

Trade, services, investment, and intellectual property rights were among the topics to be discussed in the next round of discussions.