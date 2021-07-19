Toyota pulls all Olympic commercials from Japanese television four days before the start of the games.

Toyota has deleted all of its Olympic-themed advertising from Japanese television four days before the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics.

Despite being one of the top corporate sponsors for the Olympics, with about 200 athletes competing in the Olympics and Paralympics, the company’s decision to stop advertising during the Games reflects the public’s mixed feelings about the 2020 Olympics in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 infections.

“There are a lot of challenges with these Games that are hard to grasp,” Toyota Chief Communications Officer Jun Nagata told reporters.

Although Chief Executive Akio Toyoda, the grandson of the firm’s founder, will not be present at the opening ceremony, Nagata assured the athletes that the corporation will continue to support them.

Being a corporate sponsor of the Olympics usually entails leveraging the games to promote the company’s brand. Being associated with a pandemic-era game, however, may be seen as a possible marketing issue by some.

According to Masa Takaya, a spokeswoman for Tokyo 2020, sponsors make their own selections about their messages.

“The public has mixed feelings about the Games,” Takaya added.

“I want to underline how helpful those partners and companies have been to Tokyo 2020. They are dedicated to make these Games a reality.”

Toyota Motor Corp. became the first car firm to join the International Olympic Committee’s top-tier marketing program in 2015, signing an eight-year deal reportedly worth about $1 billion.

The sponsorship, which began in 2017 and will last in 2024, will cover three straight Asian Olympics, including the Tokyo Games.

Despite the Japanese city being in a state of emergency, the Tokyo Olympics, which have already been postponed by a year, are set to take place.

Most activities, including the opening ceremony, are already being broadcast live on television, and most events, including the opening ceremony, are taking place without any spectators. Some dignitaries are expected to attend, including IOC President Thomas Bach and Emperor Naruhito.

Toyota is one of Japan’s most well-known brands. The creator of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury cars takes pride in its quality control, and its “just in time” super-efficient production methods are acclaimed and replicated all over the world.

Public opinion polls reveal broad worry among the general public.