Toxic Gas Emanates from a Burning Cargo Ship Off the Pacific Coast of Canada.

The Canadian coast guard has rescued 16 people from a burning container ship off Canada’s Pacific coast that is spewing hazardous gas, but authorities say there is “no safety risk” to those on shore.

According to the marine tracking service MarineTraffic, the Zim Kingston is anchored off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia, in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, which marks the maritime border between Canada and the United States.

The ship was on its way to Vancouver when the fire broke out, according to CBC News. The fire was reported to the coast guard at around 11:00 p.m. local time Saturday.

The Canadian coast guard issued a navigational alert on its website, stating, “The ship is on fire and emitting poisonous gas.”

After a fire broke out in ten containers, 16 people were evacuated from the Zim Kingston, according to a statement on the coast guard’s Twitter account.

“The fire is a dynamic occurrence,” the statement said early Sunday, adding that rescuers were mobilizing to combat the fire and recover containers that had broken away from the ship Friday.

“At this time, there is no danger to persons on the beach,” the tweet stated, “but the situation will be closely monitored.”

The Coast Guard announced on Sunday that the emergency zone around the ship had been increased to two nautical miles from one mile the day before.

“Water directly on the fire is not an option due to the nature of the chemicals onboard the container ship,” it added, adding that a tugboat had instead sprayed cold water on the hull.

The vessel’s manager, Danaos Shipping, later stated in a statement that the incident was caused by “severe listing owing to heavy weather,” and that the fire had been put out.

“There were no injuries reported.” “The fire appears to have been controlled, and DANAOS has commissioned a Salvage & Fire Extinguishing Agency to come on board to confirm that conditions are suitable for the safe return of the vessel’s crew,” according to the business.

According to CBC News, the ship is carrying more than 52,000 kilograms (115,000 pounds) of chemicals, which are located in two of the containers that are on fire.