Tourists Return To Afghanistan’s ‘Grand Canyon,’ With Azure Waters and Limestone Cliffs.

The magnificent turquoise waters of the Band-e Amir lakes are luring Afghan tourists once again, who brave difficult roads to see Afghanistan’s “Grand Canyon.”

According to folklore, Ali, the Prophet of Islam’s son-in-law and cousin, created the six lakes at the center of the Hindu Kush mountain range by a miracle.

The rich mineral composition of the waters, thanks to the adjacent limestone cliffs, gives them their stunning color.

The site in Bamiyan province was deserted after the Taliban took power, but tourists have begun to return seven weeks later.

They offer paddle boats in the shape of swans imported from Iran for $8 per hour.

Taliban mercenaries wielding rocket launchers have also taken to the lake.

“This is our first trip from Kabul,” said Asal Walizada, a 23-year-old teacher.

“We had no problems with the route because it was safe. It’s quite lovely here, “she continued.

Hadi, 17, screamed out with delight as he jumped into the chilly waters in bathing shorts that reached below his knees while visiting with pals.

“I’ve lived here for four years and swim in the lake every day when the water is warm enough,” he said.

The return of local tourists is encouraging for the souvenir and craft vendors who line the way to the main lake in Bamiyan, which has long been one of Afghanistan’s safest districts.