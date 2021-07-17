Tourists in Italy attack the chef who used Rosemary in his Spaghetti Alle Vongole.

According to local sources, a herb left a sour taste in the mouths of guests at a restaurant in Italy, who refused to pay for their dinner because it was in one of their dishes, resulting in a police incident.

The usage of rosemary in the spaghetti alle vongole, or spaghetti with clams, was too much for two couples enjoying lunch at the Bora Bora Beach hut in Porto Recanati, which is located in the Macerata province in Italy’s central Marche region.

Mauro Monachesi, the restaurant’s owner, said tensions rose at his coastal restaurant on Sunday when two couples from Spoleto, Umbria, expressed their displeasure with the herb’s inclusion in the traditional Italian dish.

According to Monachesi, the couples complained with the servers about the sauce being wrong “probably to avoid paying the bill,” as reported by Il Messaggero.

Spaghetti alle vongole is a typical Neapolitan dish that is popular across Italy, particularly in the Campania area. The principal herb in most dishes is flat-leaf parsley, which is served either with oil, garlic, and occasionally white wine (in bianco) or with tomatoes and fresh basil (in rosso).

The live clams open during cooking and are then combined with the firm pasta, salt, black pepper, and parsley.

The Bora Bora Beach chalet’s rendition, however, did not impress these diners, according to Monachesi.

“They got up and went straight to the kitchen to attack the cook,” he explained, “but luckily, me and two other people barricaded the rear entrance and didn’t let them in.”

He claimed that when he summoned the cops, the carabinieri, they were too preoccupied with guarding the local markets, so officers from Civitanova Marche had to step in.

Fortunately, things settled down and the customers paid their money, though he does not expect a positive Tripadvisor rating anytime soon. “We are evaluating whether to submit a complaint,” Monachesi told the paper once the local police force arrived.

