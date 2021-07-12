Tourists in Bali are being prosecuted for violating anti-virus laws.

Several international tourists were thrown out of Bali on Monday for violating the Indonesian holiday island’s harsher virus laws, as the country is hit by the deadliest Covid-19 pandemic in its history.

Authorities claimed three visitors from the United States, Russia, and Ireland were deported after being arrested for not wearing masks in public, in violation of Bali’s new zero-tolerance policy.

“During the emergency restriction time, they disobeyed the minimal virus standards requiring face masks,” said Jamaruli Manihuruk, the chief of Bali’s legal and justice office, which controls immigration enforcement.

He also said that a Russian woman who refused to self-quarantine after testing positive would be deported once she was virus-free.

The four are the first foreigners deported for violating Bali’s harsher Covid-19 restrictions, which are being enforced as the beach-dotted island cracks down on frequent infractions.

The limits are part of tougher virus controls that Indonesia implemented last week in Bali, as well as in the country’s hard-hit capital Jakarta and across densely populated Java, where hospitals have been inundated with soaring new infections.

In the last 24 hours, the worst-affected country in Southeast Asia recorded a record 40,427 new infections and 891 deaths.

The stricter limitations in Indonesia were expected to remain until at least July 20.

Although Bali has been spared the worst of the effects compared to other parts of Indonesia, new illnesses and deaths are on the rise. There have been roughly 56,000 cases and 1,648 deaths on the island.

Tourist-dependent Bali, which used to attract millions of international tourists each year, launched an aggressive immunization campaign as it prepared for a now-cancelled attempt to reopen to mass tourism this month.