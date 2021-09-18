Tourists from SpaceX communicate with Tom Cruise from orbit and provide flight updates.

On Friday, four space tourists in a SpaceX capsule circling the Earth at 17,500 mph (28,162 kph) spoke with movie actor Tom Cruise and delivered a live update on life aboard the spacecraft.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its first space tourism mission from Florida on Wednesday, embarking on a three-day journey that will culminate with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 4:06 p.m. Pacific time (2306 GMT) on Saturday.

The crew members — Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux, and Chris Sembroski – spoke with Cruise from the spaceship on Friday, according to mission control. Cruise is intending to shoot a film in space.

The official Twitter account of Inspiration4, the first ever space mission to take place without a human astronaut, tweeted, “Rook, Nova, Hanks, and Leo chatted to @TomCruise sharing their experience from orbit.”

The names are the four guests aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule’s call signs.

“Maverick, you can be our wingman at any time,” the post continued, followed with a video clip of Cruise in the movie “Top Gun” portraying an elite fighter pilot whose call sign was Maverick.

Former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine stated last year that Cruise would feature in a film that would be shot in zero gravity on the International Space Station.

However, no other information regarding the project, which would be carried out in partnership with SpaceX, has been released.

During a 10-minute live webcast with mission control on Friday, the four crew members discussed their experiences in space.

Proctor, 51, a geosciences professor at an Arizona college who was a NASA astronaut nominee, exhibited a drawing she made with metallic markers of the Dragon spacecraft being propelled into orbit by a dragon.

Arceneaux, a 29-year-old physician assistant from Memphis, Tennessee’s St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, exhibited her remarkable spins in zero gravity.

Hayley is an expert spinner, according to Proctor. “From the time we entered orbit, she started spinning.”

“It’s a lot of fun, and it allows us to carry extremely large objects with ease,” Arceneaux added.

“We’ve also been taking swabs from various places of our bodies to assess the microbiome and how it evolves over the course of these three days in space,” she added.

And, she added, “we’ve been spending so much time in this cupola.”

Sembroski, a 42-year-old US Air Force veteran, played a few chords on his ukelele.

The hatch at the nose of the ship was also opened by the crew members. Brief News from Washington Newsday.