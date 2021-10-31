Tourists arrive in Thailand in anticipation of the country’s reopening.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists are set to arrive in Bangkok and Phuket on Monday as Thailand’s tourism industry recovers after 18 months of Covid restrictions.

The coronavirus outbreak wreaked havoc on the kingdom’s tourism-dependent economy, which had its worst year since the Asian financial crisis of 1997, with arrivals falling by more than 80%.

Thai authorities have approved the exemption of vaccinated tourists from more than 60 “low-risk” countries from hotel quarantine, giving the tourism industry a much-needed boost.

Visitors will be welcomed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport and Phuket’s international terminal first, with the rest of the country following suit.

With various European countries, the United States, and China on the authorized list, Thailand wants to capitalize on travelers looking to escape the winter blues in December.

“Right now, the most important issue that the government and I are thinking about is restoring people’s livelihoods,” Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha said on Friday.

Tourism accounts for about a fifth of the economy, and the pandemic’s effects have been seen in a variety of industries, from restaurants to transportation.

However, authorities expect 10 to 15 million people to return next year, bringing in more than $30 billion in income.

“We expect revenues in 2023 will be similar to those in 2019,” tourism minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn stated.

Industry insiders, on the other hand, are less enthusiastic, especially since regional powerhouse China, which accounts for the majority of tourists, continues to impose a tight quarantine regime on returns.

Thailand is still documenting over 10,000 Covid infections every day, despite the fact that only roughly 40% of the population has received two vaccine doses.

The incidence of double-dose immunization is around 80 percent in Bangkok.

Pre-pandemic Thailand attracts approximately 40 million visitors each year who come to experience the country’s beautiful beaches, street food, and legendary nightlife.

In July, Phuket began a test re-opening program known as the “sandbox,” which enabled fully vaccinated guests to explore the island paradise for two weeks before being allowed to go to other parts of Thailand.

However, it only attracted 58,685 tourists in four months, a drop in the bucket compared to the numbers Thailand has grown accustomed to.

On the eve of the re-opening, beachside merchants in Phuket were hoping for a bigger crowd.

Before the hurricane, Dit, 18, who works at his uncle's sun deck and juice bar on Kamala Beach, said his family's daily income was around $150.