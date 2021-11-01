Tourists arrive in Thailand in anticipation of the country’s reopening.

On Monday, foreign tourists began flowing into Bangkok and the holiday island of Phuket, reviving Thailand’s tourism economy after 18 months of Covid restrictions.

The coronavirus outbreak wreaked havoc on the kingdom’s tourism-dependent economy, which witnessed its worst year since the 1997 Asian financial crisis, with arrivals plummeting by more than 80%.

Thai authorities have granted the go-ahead for vaccinated tourists from more than 60 “low-risk” countries to bypass hotel quarantine, giving the tourism industry a much-needed boost.

On Monday morning, visitors were received by workers clad in PPE gear at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport and Phuket’s international terminal, with largely European tourists being greeted by staff dressed in PPE gear to process their documents.

“We are very, very thrilled,” Andre Winkler, 55, told AFP after passing immigration in Bangkok with his partner.

“Every year during the winter, we spend six months in Thailand since it is chilly in Germany… Before Corona, the last time we visited Thailand was in 2019 “he stated “It’s been a long time.” Susanne Peter, 57, said she and her partner will spend a week in Phuket before heading to Bangkok and Hua Hin, another beach destination.

“We love the (Thai) people,” she told AFP, adding that this was their first vacation since the pandemic began.

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport is expected to receive 30,000 travelers on Monday, according to Thailand Airports, which runs the country’s international terminals.

Visitors must undergo a covid test upon arrival and stay the night in a government-approved hotel while waiting for results before being able to travel freely across the kingdom.

With various European countries, the United States, and China on the authorized list, Thailand wants to capitalize on travelers looking to escape the winter blues in December.

“Right now, the most important issue that the government and I are thinking about is restoring people’s livelihoods,” Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha said on Friday.

Tourism accounts for about a fifth of the economy, and the pandemic’s effects have been seen in a variety of industries, from restaurants to transportation.

However, authorities expect 10 to 15 million people to return next year, bringing in more than $30 billion in income.

Industry insiders, on the other hand, are less enthusiastic, especially since regional powerhouse China, which accounts for the majority of tourists, continues to impose a tight quarantine regime on returns.

Thailand continues to log over 10,000 Covid infections per day, despite the fact that only roughly 40% of the population has gotten two.