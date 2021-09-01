Tourists are returning to Spain, but in far smaller numbers than before, according to Covid.

Official figures released Wednesday revealed that international tourist arrivals in Spain increased in July compared to the same month a year ago, albeit they are still considerably below the levels seen in the same month in 2019, before the pandemic.

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), 4.4 million foreign tourists visited Spain during the month, up 78.3 percent from the same period a year ago, when the country was still recovering from the Covid outbreak.

The French had the most visitors, with 874,000 arrivals, up 46.6 percent year on year, followed by 707,000 arrivals from Germany (up 64.5 percent) and 555,000 from the United Kingdom (up 46.5 percent).

The Balearic Islands were the most popular destination, accounting for 30% of all visits, followed by the northeastern Catalan region with 18.5 percent.

Tourist expenditure increased 112 percent over the same month in 2020 to 5.2 billion euros ($6.1 billion).

Spain was the world’s second-most popular tourist destination after France when the epidemic struck in spring 2020, and the tourism sector accounted for about 12% of the economy.

Despite the fact that the data reflect an improvement in Spain’s crucial tourism sector, they are still far below pre-pandemic levels, raising questions about the country’s ability to properly recover.

9.8 million tourists visited Spain in the first seven months of 2021, compared to 47.9 million in the same period of 2019.

Tourist expenditure totaled 11.9 billion euros for the same time, compared to 40.3 billion euros in 2019.

The Spanish government had stated that it hoped to attract around 45 million tourists this year, around half of what it expected in 2019.