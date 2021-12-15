Tornado Devastation in Kentucky is “Almost Beyond Belief,” according to Biden.

On Wednesday, as he examined the damage in tornado-ravaged communities and consoled survivors of the twisters that killed dozens of people, US President Joe Biden offered more federal assistance to Kentucky.

After seeing the towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs, the 79-year-old president observed, “The extent and size of this catastrophe is almost beyond belief.”

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, he claimed, “These tornadoes consumed practically everything in their path.” “Your dreams, your life, your homes, your enterprises, your places of worship.” For the next 30 days, Biden said the federal government will cover 100% of the cost of disaster relief and will continue to do “whatever it takes, for as long as it takes.” Biden, who has made empathy one of his trademarks, wandered down a damaged Mayfield street, stopping to chat with and shake the hand of a woman seated in the ruins of a collapsed building.

The president paused in the street at one point, wearing a baseball cap and a dark blue suit with no tie, and bowed his head in prayer alongside the town’s mayor and several other individuals.

Biden received a briefing on the damage from last week’s tornadoes, which killed at least 74 people in Kentucky and 14 in neighboring states, before seeing Mayfield, a town of 10,000 people, and Dawson Springs, a hamlet of 2,500 people.

“There are no red tornadoes, there are no blue tornadoes,” Obama added, referring to the colors of the country’s two major political parties, the red of Republicans and the blue of Democrats.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is a Democrat, yet in the 2020 presidential election, Kentuckians heavily supported Republican nominee Donald Trump.

In addition to federal assistance, more than 500 National Guard personnel, as well as volunteers and groups on the ground, have been dispatched to assist with law enforcement, traffic management, and recovery.

As he dug through the ruins of his firm’s collapsed downtown office, Bryan Wilson, a lawyer, told AFP, “We appreciate the president coming down, coming to Mayfield.” “It means a lot to me.” Wilson said he was trying to save legal documentation, client data, computers, and anything else that might protect the company’s integrity above the noises of construction equipment removing debris.

Biden’s visit, he claimed, shows that Washington “does care about rural America.”

“Hopefully, that will provide an incentive for individuals to stay and rebuild,” he said.

Wilson expressed his hope for Biden's candidacy.