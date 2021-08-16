Top US General: Taliban Frees Al Qaeda Terrorists; Terror Outfit Could Reconstitute Soon.

Following the Taliban’s recent lightning capture of Afghanistan’s largest cities, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told senators on Sunday that Al Qaeda might reconstitute sooner than two years, as previously projected by defense authorities.

Milley’s pessimistic judgment came when the Taliban freed tens of thousands of Afghan detainees. Inmates from the Pul-e-Charki jail, which held roughly 5,000 people, were among those released. Al Qaeda and Taliban militants were incarcerated in a maximum-security unit in Afghanistan’s largest jail.

The Taliban appeared to be releasing the prisoners, according to footage broadcast by an independent Afghan news agency.

Prisoners seemed to be leaving a Kabul jail after the Taliban took control of the city, according to videos posted on Twitter.

Milley told the Senate that the scenario could turn into a bigger counter-terrorism issue. While Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were briefing the bipartisan group of legislators, word of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the nation and Taliban takeover of Kabul rippled across Twitter, according to Axios.

After the 9/11 terror attacks, which were planned by al-Qaeda in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, the US invaded Afghanistan. Because of President Joe Biden’s failed Afghan withdrawal, Islamist terrorists may once again find a safe haven to plot attacks against the United States. Two al-Qaeda members told CNN in April that the “battle against the United States will continue on all fronts unless they are removed from the rest of the Islamic world.”

The evacuation of the US embassy began on Sunday with the securing of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. “Thousands of American citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the US mission in Kabul and their families, and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals, will be transferred out of the country tomorrow and in the coming days,” the Departments of State and Defense said in a joint statement.

According to CNN, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy remarked, “This is relics of Vietnam, watching helicopters come off and fly near our embassy right now.” “Yes, I’m passionate, and I’m angry….” How are we going to get everyone out of there who we promised we’d protect out of there today?”

More than 20,000 Afghans who are attempting to flee the country are expected to be evacuated by August 31. The greatest issue for these folks, though, is getting to Kabul. Qatar and a few other countries. Brief News from Washington Newsday.