Top Taiwan military officers were enticed to become spies by Chinese agents, according to a report.

China is accused of luring top Taiwanese military leaders into becoming spies. According to a report based on government papers, Beijing has also launched an effort to obtain information on the self-ruled island’s high-tech weapons and defense plans.

Xie Xizhang, a “Hong Kong businessman,” visited Taiwan for over two decades, recruiting spies for Beijing, according to a special report by Reuters.

He befriended Chang Pei-ning, a top retired Taiwanese navy officer who ultimately became Xie’s agent. As part of a long-running Chinese plan to construct a spy ring among serving and retired military personnel, Chang allegedly assisted Xie in penetrating Taiwan’s active military leadership.

The Taiwanese officers and their families were allegedly enticed by Xie’s offers of all-expenses-paid trips abroad, cash payments in the thousands of dollars, and gifts for their wives such silk scarves and belts, according to the article.

In 2019, however, counter-espionage revealed the network. Following subsequent raids, more evidence was discovered, and Chang is now facing espionage charges, as well as an arrest warrant for Xie, who is currently outside of Taiwan.

According to Reuters, Beijing has infiltrated the security team assigned to safeguard Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. A retired presidential security officer and a serving military police lieutenant colonel in the unit tasked with protecting Tsai were recently found guilty of leaking information about Tsai’s security to a Chinese intelligence agency.

The two were accused of leaking the names, titles, and contact information of senior security officers guarding the Presidential Office and Tsai’s residence in Taipei, according to court documents.

Over 21 serving or retired Taiwanese officers with the rank of captain or higher have been convicted of spying for China on the island in the last decade. According to the article, up to nine other personnel are presently on trial on accusations of working with Chinese espionage.

According to Reuters, China is executing a very targeted infiltration attempt against Taiwan, according to retired Taiwanese navy Lieutenant Commander Lu Li-shih. “Despite rigorous internal military education campaigns warning of the perils of Beijing’s espionage efforts, espionage cases reveal that Beijing has corrupted practically all levels, including top-level generals,” he said.

Beijing's spies generally begin softening their targets with small gifts, drinks, and lunches, according to Lu. "Handlers usually pay a lot of money for the first piece of secret information they get from active or retired personnel. This payment would eventually be used to blackmail them into providing more information at a later date.