Top Paralympic Moments in Tokyo, From Rescues to Romance

There was no shortage of unforgettable incidents at Tokyo’s Paralympics, which were hosted after a year-long pandemic suspension. There was a secret evacuation from Kabul, a new British record, and a post-race proposal.

As the Games come to an end on Sunday, AFP looks back at some of the memorable moments:

Last month’s Taliban takeover of Afghanistan left the country’s two Paralympic athletes stranded, with no route out of Kabul and their hopes of competing in Tokyo seemingly dashed.

The Afghan flag was carried by a Japanese volunteer at the opening ceremony, but officials confirmed four days later that Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli had arrived in Japan.

Details of their departure via Paris had been kept secret in what was termed as a “huge worldwide effort” by International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence.

“Both athletes are in Tokyo to realize their aspirations, conveying a powerful message of optimism to many others around the world,” added Spence.

Khudadadi, 22, competed in the first-ever taekwondo match at the Paralympics, while Rasouli, 26, competed in the long jump after missing the 100m sprint he had trained for.

Beatrice “Bebe” Vio, one of the most well-known paralympians in the world, defended her Rio gold with aplomb.

The 24-year-old had both forearms and legs amputated when she caught meningitis at the age of 11 and won Category B in the women’s solo foil against China’s Zhou Jingjing 15-9.

The Italian superstar is famed for her fast speed and banshee howls on the slopes, and was included in the famous documentary “Rising Phoenix” as one of nine paralympians.

Her talent extends beyond the ring: she is a motivational speaker, author, actor, TV personality, and disability advocate.

Vio won her second gold at her second Olympic Games, after shocking firm favourite Zhou to win at Rio 2016 when she was just 19 years old.

Britain’s wheelchair rugby players won a surprising gold medal at the Paralympics, marking the first time a European team has won in the high-impact sport long nicknamed as “murderball.”

They shocked the odds in the final, defeating the much favored US team 54-49, and Japan claimed bronze.

Stuart Robinson of the United Kingdom commented, “Not in my wildest thoughts did I believe we’d be coming away with a Paralympic gold medal.”

“We’ve been working towards something unique for the past four or five years.”

Jim Roberts, who led his team to victory with 24 tries in the final, was asked how he planned to celebrate. "All I want is that someone has it.