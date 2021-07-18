Top oil producers agree on a little increase in output from August.

After the United Arab Emirates vetoed a deal earlier this month, the world’s top oil producers agreed on Sunday to maintain a small increase in output starting in August.

The Vienna-based group said in a press statement that an OPEC+ meeting agreed to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) per month starting in August to help fuel a global economic rebound as the pandemic eases.

In December, the gathering would “evaluate market trends,” according to the statement. The agreement also pushes back the date for capping output from April to the end of 2022.

Due to a spat between the world’s leading oil exporter Saudi Arabia and its neighbor the United Arab Emirates earlier in July, OPEC+ members’ negotiations on easing output cuts came to a halt.

After reducing oil output more than a year ago when the coronavirus epidemic decimated demand, the 23-member organization, which includes Russia, has gradually increased output since May.

The goal was to get output back to pre-pandemic levels, but the alliance was still pumping 5.8 million bpd less than before the pandemic.

The UAE, in a rare challenge to OPEC head Saudi Arabia, rejected the planned deal as “unjust” earlier this month, resulting in an impasse.

However, in a compromise, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, and Saudi Arabia agreed to alter output quotas for the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, and Saudi Arabia itself in May, implying that their real cuts will be lower.

The OPEC group’s chairman, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, declined to reveal how the limits were set or recipients picked, saying it was part of “consensus building.”

Observers had predicted that an agreement would be reached.

“On Saturday, a flurry of conversations were held to attempt and close the gap,” Herman Wang, an editor at S&P Global Platts, which covers the oil market, tweeted.

Oil prices, which had been falling due to fears about the global economy, dropped in April 2020 as the coronavirus spread across the globe, wreaking havoc on global consumption, transportation, and supply networks.

Last year, OPEC+ agreed to withdraw 9.7 million bpd from the market, with supplies to be gradually restored by the end of April 2022. As a result, benchmark oil prices have recovered.

As the Gulf states sought to cash in on their massive oil reserves as they confront the beginning of the end of the oil era, economic rivalry was at the heart of the dispute between OPEC members.

Disagreements between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which were once inseparable partners, are mainly settled behind palace walls. Brief News from Washington Newsday.