Tonga’s COVID Lockdown and Vaccination Frenzy are blamed on a Mormon missionary.

According to foreign media reports, Tonga’s first COVID-19 case was caused by a missionary from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon church.

The Polynesian island nation had been billed as one of the few places in the world free of the coronavirus before the case was announced on Friday. Tonga went into lockdown Tuesday after the verified positive case was confirmed, and the nation has been inundated by the resulting demand for vaccinations.

The individual with COVID-19 was a Mormon missionary who had recently arrived in Tonga from Christchurch, New Zealand, according to news outlets in New Zealand and Hawaii. According to Richard Hunter of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the missionary is currently in quarantine and has shown no symptoms as of Saturday.

The tourist who tested positive was among 215 passengers who arrived on a flight from Christchurch on Wednesday, Tonga Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa stated on the radio. When test results revealed he had COVID-19, he was quarantined at a quarantine hotel.

According to the Associated Press, New Zealand health officials confirmed that the missionary had been completely immunized with the Pfizer vaccine and had tested negative for COVID-19 before leaving for Tonga.

Christchurch had been clear of COVID-19 for months before four cases were revealed this week. A resident who had recently visited Auckland, which had recently undergone an outbreak, was linked to the incidents.

According to Honolulu Civil Beat, a news website located in Hawaii, the missionary had recently returned from a mission in Africa before spending several weeks in New Zealand. According to a church official, everyone who had touch with the traveler tested negative for the virus.

The missionary was tested for COVID-19 the obligatory three times after arriving in Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, according to Dr. Siale ‘Akau’ola, the chief administrator of Tonga’s health ministry.

“It might be because this person is fully vaccinated and the virus is having difficulty growing, or this person has already contracted COVID-19,” ‘Akau’ola added.

“Rather than regretting it later, it’s best we just label it as positive now and go into lockdown as a precaution.” This is a condensed version of the information.