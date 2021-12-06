Tombs dating back 2,500 years have been discovered, containing human remains with golden tongues.

The bones of two unknown people with golden tongues were discovered within tombs dating back to the Saite Dynasty in Egypt’s Minya Governorate, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

A Spanish archaeological delegation led by the University of Barcelona made the discovery.

The Supreme Council of Antiquities’ secretary-general, Mostafa Waziri, told the media that two 2,500-year-old graves had been discovered, one of which featured a limestone coffin with a woman-shaped cover. An unknown person’s remains were also uncovered nearby.

According to News Pakistan, early research of one of the tombs revealed that it had already been opened in ancient times.

During the excavation, the second tomb, which was totally closed, was opened for the first time. According to WION, Hassan Amer, who leads mission excavations, the mission also uncovered two coffins carrying canopic pots.

He went on to say that one of the pots had 402 Ushabti figurines made of faience, as well as a collection of miniature amulets and green beads.

As students begin their study of the golden tongues, excavations will continue to reveal new secrets within these tombs.

Maite Mascort and Esther Pons Melado have been leading the mission in the El-Bahnasa area since 1992. Several artifacts from the Saite, Greco-Roman, and Coptic eras have been discovered over the years. El-Bahnasa is known for its Papyri, which contain Greek writings.

A team of scientists discovered a mummy thought to be at least 800 years old in Peru last month.

At the time, Van Dalen Luna of the State University of San Marcos told local media that the mummified remains belonged to a person from the culture that developed between the country’s coast and highlands.

The mummy was discovered in a subterranean construction on the outside of Lima’s city limits. “The significant feature of the mummies is that the complete body was tied up with ropes and the hands concealing the face, which would be part of the traditional funeral pattern,” Luna reportedly stated.