Tom Torero, a pick-up artist, sold sex recordings to teenage girls through major tech companies.

Behind the barrier of a popular British pick-up artist’s website, leaked material appears to demonstrate that he secretly recorded himself having sex with women, content he gave to men who paid for his coaching courses, a business that relied on large internet companies.

Tom Torero, whose real name is Tom Ralis, a former elementary school teacher from a Catholic household in Wales, created a career out of luring women into bed with sophisticated pick-up tactics common in the sector.

Ralis, who is in his early forties, secretly taped his encounters with a number of ladies. He has captured the audio of sexual intercourse on occasion. For males who paid for access to his Black Sheep Bandit website’s “vault,” he bundled these recordings with comments. The women in the video seen by The Washington Newsday never acknowledge that they are being taped. When his companions are not there, Ralis, on the other hand, addresses the listener.

Ralis mentions targeting “teenage girls” for their sexual inexperience because they are “the most adventurous” in his work. He describes one of his pursuits in Poland, emphasizing that she was a virgin before he slept with her.

Ralis also described one of his course items as follows in a podcast episode: “As a 36-year-old man, I spent seventeen hours in 2016 picking up virgins, late teen girls, and attractive girls. So that’s what you can do in your thirties.” Ralis was a well-known personality among London’s “daygamers,” or pick-up artists (PUAs) who pursue women throughout the day, like Tom Torero. Beginning in late 2020, he virtually vanished from the internet, leaving his male fans aching for him ever since.

Ralis’ Black Sheep Bandit website, meanwhile, has continued to offer a wealth of pick-up coaching content behind a paywall during his absence. Hustler Pro, a $299 course bundle, was one of the options. The Stealth Seduction program, for example, claims “27 films of Tom infield from across the world, totaling over 12 hours of content.” The sexual content shows that Ralis has violated the terms and conditions of the tech businesses he has relied on for years to keep Black Sheep Bandit afloat, including YouTube, Stripe, Amazon, PayPal, MailChimp, and Kajabi.

