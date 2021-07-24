Tokyo Olympics To Have An Unusual Opening Ceremony With Fewer Fans and Athletes

When the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony goes place in front of thousands of empty seats on Friday, one of the oddest Olympics in history will get off to an equally strange start.

Only 1,000 dignitaries will attend the traditional spectacular, which is generally a time of celebration for the host nation, in the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium.

The Japanese public is mostly shut out and wary of the Games this time around, following a year of pandemic delays, fearing an onslaught of illnesses from international visitors.

The parade of countries, which is the show’s centerpiece and features smiling and waving athletes, has been drastically reduced to avoid crowds.

Residents in Tokyo have seen glimpses of a high-tech exhibition that includes a drone display.

Among the VIPs will be Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, as well as a number of foreign leaders and top officials such as US First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Tokyo 2020 has had a tumultuous build-up, and the opening ceremony is no different, with a slew of persons linked with the event being fired.

Kentaro Kobayashi, the ceremony’s director, was sacked on the eve of the presentation over a 1998 comedy sketch that referenced the Holocaust.

It came just three days after the ceremony’s composer resigned in the wake of backlash over previous interviews in which he admitted assaulting disabled schoolmates.

Hiroshi Sasaki, the artistic director for the opening and closing ceremonies, quit in March after recommending that a plus-size female comedian dress up as a pig.

The main event of the ceremony is the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, which will bring an end to a tortuous torch relay that began 16 months ago and has had numerous setbacks.

The Greek section of the relay was abandoned after a crowd mobbed Hollywood actor Gerard Butler in Sparta after the torch was kindled in a spectator-free event in Olympia, Greece in March of last year.

When the Olympics were postponed, the flame had barely arrived in Japan and was displayed across the country until the relay resumed in March.

However, due to coronavirus fears, about half of the relay legs were taken off public highways or otherwise altered, and spectators were kept away when it eventually arrived in Tokyo this month.

Virus fears are still high in Japan, as Tokyo declared a state of emergency as the Olympics begin.

On Wednesday, the number of cases in the capital reached 1,832, the highest level since January. Experts predict that by early next year, the number will have risen to 2,600. Brief News from Washington Newsday.