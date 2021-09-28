Tokyo objects to a court order in South Korea to sell assets for WWII compensation.

Tokyo protested on Tuesday after a South Korean court issued an unusual ruling for assets seized from Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to be liquidated to compensate World War II forced laborers.

Although both Japan and South Korea are democracies with market economies and are US allies, their relationship has been strained for decades because to Tokyo’s ruthless colonial occupation of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

According to data from Seoul, Japan conscripted some 780,000 Koreans into forced labor throughout the 35-year occupation, not including women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, the Daejeon District Court ordered on Monday that Mitsubishi Heavy’s two patents and two trademarks should be auctioned to pay two female Korean plaintiffs in their 90s.

It is believed that the revenues will be sufficient to give each victim roughly 209 million won (US$176,700) in compensation and interest.

According to Yonhap, this is the first time a South Korean court has ordered the liquidation of Japanese corporation assets in a reparations case brought by World War II forced laborers.

The verdict by the South Korean court, according to Tokyo government spokesman Katsunobu Kato, is a “obvious violation of international law.”

“The Japanese side firmly encouraged the South Korean side to take suitable actions immediately last night in Seoul and this morning in Tokyo,” he continued.

The 1965 treaty that restored diplomatic relations between Seoul and Tokyo included a $800 million restitution package in grants and low-interest loans, as well as a statement that claims between the countries and their inhabitants had been “fully and permanently settled.”

Tokyo maintains that the victims’ right to sue has been revoked.

Kato stated that “the relevant corporation will immediately appeal” the Korean decision.