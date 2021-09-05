Tokyo is gearing up to bid farewell to the ‘Most Important’ Paralympic Games.

On Sunday, Tokyo prepared to give the Paralympics a stunning farewell, with organizers hailing the pandemic-delayed Games as the “most meaningful edition” ever.

On the final day of competition, fifteen gold medals were awarded, bringing an end to a competition that saw a record 86 teams earn medals, with 62 claiming at least one gold.

China won the most medals (207), including 96 golds, followed by the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Russian team.

Following the conclusion of the sports events, the focus shifted to the closing ceremony at the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium, where the Games had kicked off 12 days earlier with howling guitars and neon-streaked performers.

Although not all teams planned to attend in person, a total of 163 delegations were expected to be represented, one fewer than the London 2012 record.

The large turnout in Tokyo, according to International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons, proves that “the paralympic movement is stronger than ever before.”

“I have no doubt that because of the epidemic, we offered a voice to 1.2 billion people with disabilities, this was the most important edition of the Paralympic Games,” he remarked.

Two Afghan athletes competed in Tokyo after being evacuated from Kabul, and they made a dramatic arrival with the Games already underway.

Officials offered taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and sprinter Hossain Rasouli, who competed in the long jump, the option to carry Afghanistan’s flag into the stadium, according to IPC spokesperson Craig Spence.

He made it clear that it would be their decision, and by Sunday afternoon, neither had been named as flag-bearers.

The Afghan flag was carried by a Japanese volunteer in symbolic form at the opening ceremony.

The early morning marathon competitions kicked off the day’s sports activities, with Swiss wheelchair master Marcel Hug defending his T54 title.

Hug, dubbed the “silver bullet,” got a head start on the field and pulled away from silver medalist Zhang Yong over the final two uphill kilometers.

“I’m not sure how I feel. I’m simply exhausted. Hug, who won his sixth Paralympic gold medal in a time of 1hr 24min 2sec, stated, “I’m empty.”

Madison de Rozario of Australia clung on to finish one second ahead of Manuela Schaer of Switzerland in the women’s T54 marathon.

After finishing in a Paralympic record time of 1:38.11, de Rozario told reporters, “That was the longest 500 meters of my life.”

“That finish line couldn’t have arrived at a better time.”

Local residents had been urged to stay by organizers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.