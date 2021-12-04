To take on Macron, the French right has chosen the head of the Paris Region.

On Saturday, France’s conservative party nominated Valerie Pecresse, the moderate mayor of Paris, to run against President Emmanuel Macron next year, a choice that will undoubtedly impact the campaign.

Members of The Republicans (LR) chose Pecresse over hardliner Eric Ciotti in the primary run-off vote, according to party chairman Christian Jacob. Pecresse will be the party’s first-ever female presidential candidate and promotes herself as a voice of moderation.

After the first round of voting earlier this week defied expectations, both made the run-off.

Ex-minister Xavier Bertrand and former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, both favorites, were knocked out and backed Pecresse.

“In the presidential election, the party of (France’s postwar leader) General (Charles) de Gaulle… our political family, will field a female candidate. Today, I’m thinking of all the ladies in France. To win, I’ll give everything I’ve got “she stated following the announcement of the outcome.

According to Jacob, Pecresse received about 61 percent of the vote among party members, while Ciotti received slightly over 39 percent. Ciotti acknowledged defeat and promised his support for Pecresse right away.

The Elysee is keeping a close eye on the outcome.

While all polls anticipate that Macron, a moderate, would win the election, the emergence of a strong candidate from the conventional right who develops traction throughout the campaign would be a huge influence.

The campaign has so far been fought on the right, with Macron’s government taking a hard line on immigration and safeguarding France’s secular system in recent months.

After its candidate Francois Fillon was felled by a bribery scandal, the Republicans failed to make the run-off in 2017.

However, the party, which has been out of power since 2012, prides itself on being the successor of Nicolas Sarkozy, Jacques Chirac, and Charles de Gaulle.

“The right-wing of the Republican Party has resurfaced. It will fight with unwavering determination. “France can no longer wait,” Pecresse stated, promising to make France “respected around the world.” “..

“I understand the fury of a people who feel powerless against violence, Islamist separatism, and uncontrolled immigration,” she added, setting the tone for her campaign.

“I will not waver in my fight against the Republic’s enemies,” she declared.

Ciotti has long advocated for “radical policy disruptions” to defend a France that he believes is at risk of losing its identity due to immigration and economic loss, pledging a “French Guantanamo” to detain suspected terrorists.

His speech occasionally echoed that of a far-right commentator.