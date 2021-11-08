To settle sex abuse claims, the French Catholic Church will sell assets.

On Monday, Catholic bishops in France agreed to sell a portion of the Church’s vast real estate holdings in order to pay thousands of children who have been sexually abused by clergy.

After a landmark French inquiry uncovered widespread sexual abuse of kids by priests dating back to the 1950s, church officials have been under great pressure to recognize and compensate victims.

The claims will be evaluated by an impartial panel, “and we will offer the resources to complete this goal… of individual indemnities for the victims,” stated Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the French Bishops’ Conference (CEF).

He didn’t say how much money could be paid out in response to the devastating investigation into the “huge epidemic” of child sexual assault, which was sometimes shrouded in secrecy.

The report, which was issued last month, encouraged the Church to compensate victims with its own assets rather than asking parishioners to pay for clergy misconduct.

After days of discussions at the Catholic shrine of Lourdes, Moulins-Beaufort said that the Church would set up a fund to begin making dividends next year, which would be strengthened “by selling real estate assets owned by the Bishops’ Conference of France and by dioceses.”

If a loan is needed, he says, banks will be approached, and the Vatican will be requested to send an observer to assess the Church’s response.

“Our Church cannot be a self-centered institution,” he remarked.

The 2,500-page report showed clergy abuse of 216,000 juveniles over the time, with the number rising to 330,000 when claims against lay members of the Church, such as Catholic school instructors, are added.

The president of the commission slammed the “systemic character” of efforts to protect clerics from prosecution and provided 45 recommendations for reform.

Bishops endorsed most of the recommendations after meetings of the 120 CEF members in Lourdes, including requiring systematic police background checks for every church associate working with minors.

To put the safeguards in place, nine working groups will be formed, including clergy, laypeople, and even some victims.

Victims’ groups, on the other hand, say that words are insufficient and are asking tens of millions of euros in compensation from the Church.

According to Hugues de Woillemont, a spokeswoman for the CEF, the new committee will look at all compensation claims, including those that date back decades and are generally beyond the statute of limitations for prosecution.

Marie Derain will preside over the event.