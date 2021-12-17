To save a trapped kitten, firefighters were forced to cut through the couch.

Firefighters are known for rescuing cats trapped in trees, but it appears that their talent extends to furniture as well.

A group of firefighters from Manotick, a suburb of Ottawa, Canada, were dispatched to reports of a trapped kitten, which had gotten its leg jammed inside a pull-out sofa.

This Thursday, firefighters from the Ottawa Fire Services were called to the incident and had to cut through the couch to save the terrified black cat.

At least three firefighters are seen fighting with the sofa as they raise and shift it sideways to try to liberate the cat in photos from the dramatic rescue.

On Thursday, the crew sent photos of their efforts to the Twitter account @OttFire.

“@OttFire rescued a kitty this morning in Manotick who got his leg stuck within a pull-out sofa,” the post stated.

“Firefighters had to cut through the couch to access the kitten. The kitten was securely removed and returned to his owner.” The final photograph shows the cute kitty cuddled in a firefighter’s arms, while the four photos depict the brave effort.

Despite the fact that the pet made it out alive, it’s probable that the owners will be looking for a new sofa.

The tweet has nearly 200 likes and numerous responses applauding the firefighters. “I sincerely LOVE you Ottawa Fire, every moment of every day,” the Duchess of the Burg said. Truly you are heroes in every sense. Thank you very much! I’m crying uncontrollably right now because you saved a kitty!!!!” “How great you guys/gals are,” Bonnie Teet exclaimed. “Everyday heroes,” says the author. “Wonderful job,” Dawn exclaimed. “Has the kitten been hurt?” “You guys/gals are heroes, nothing less!” Nessie added. Thank you for everything you do!” In other cat rescue news, a Michigan firefighter revealed how, after rescuing a kitten from a storm drain, he formed a “unique bond” with it.

In August, passers-by reported hearing a cat’s cries, prompting Brandon Mulvaney and his colleagues from the Saginaw Fire Department to respond.

“Upon arrival, we were able to determine out that there was a very young cat trapped below ground, running back and forth between a main drain and a curb-style storm drain,” Mulvaney told The Washington Newsday.

The firefighter claimed he recognized right away after rescuing the ginger automobile. This is a condensed version of the information.