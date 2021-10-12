To Rob Church, an Italian burglar claims that the hit Netflix series ‘Lupin’ inspired him.

A would-be thief in Italy said that his alleged crime was inspired by the global smash hit Netflix series Lupin.

The man was detained on Saturday night in Monza, a town just outside of Milan in Northern Italy, after attempting to loot a church oratory, according to The Guardian.

The individual, who has not been officially recognized, wore a leather jacket in an attempt to imitate Netflix’s gentleman thief and allegedly attempted to steal an orange soft drink and around 21 euros (around $24) from the oratory’s cash register.

In preparation for his small-scale heist, the individual reportedly told police that he had studied the acts and techniques of Lupin’s main character Assane Diop, played by French actor Omar Sy.

When he arrived at the church, he waited for the bells to ring so that the sound of his bursting through the oratory’s glass door would be muffled.

The man’s plan would be derailed by the shattered glass. The man was obliged to ask for help after suffering a significant injury while breaching the door. He allegedly lied to authorities at first, fabricating a narrative about being attacked by a gang of three thieves. Following this, he began to cry and describe what had transpired, as well as making the connection to Lupin.

The man may have looted the same church a few years previously, according to the Guardian.

Lupin, a French-language production, premiered on Netflix in January and was followed by a second season in June. The first season of Lupin became Netflix’s most successful foreign-language original series and one of its most popular in any language with 76 million views in its first month. It tied with the first season of The Witcher and outperformed other blockbusters like The Queen’s Gambit, Tiger King, Stranger Things season 3, and Money Heist, a foreign language smash. The series has been renewed for a third season as a result of its success.

The plot follows Diop, a French son of a Senegalese immigrant who is motivated to commit stealing by Arsène Lupin, a legendary literary figure. Author Maurice Leblanc created Lupin in 1905, and he has since appeared in 17 books and 39 novellas.

