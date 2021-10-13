To resolve the Northern Ireland Brexit row, the EU proposes a border ‘Express Lane.’

In the hopes of averting a new Brexit-related conflict, the EU promised on Wednesday to lessen customs checks and paperwork on British exports destined for Northern Ireland.

The EU has made a number of ideas in an attempt to resolve concerns in Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit commercial arrangements, which London claims are reigniting intercommunal tensions.

The ideas were given to London by a team of EU negotiators on Wednesday, a day after UK Brexit minister David Frost suggested the current accord, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, should be thrown up.

“I listened to Northern Irish stakeholders and engaged with them. The suggestions we’ve put out today are a genuine answer to their concerns “Maros Sefcovic, Vice President of the European Commission, remarked

“In the interests of all communities in Northern Ireland, we look forward to engaging with the UK government earnestly and extensively.”

Despite the EU’s refusal to amend the protocol, a statement said the proposals were “a alternative model” for implementation and would “significantly” reduce trade concerns.

The protocol’s creation was a major point of contention in the United Kingdom’s protracted divorce from the European Union after the country chose to leave the bloc in 2016.

Both parties claim that avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, which is split between the EU-member Republic of Ireland and the UK province, will ensure peace and stability.

The UK said it would consider the ideas “seriously and constructively” and urged both parties to hold “intense negotiations” as soon as possible.

“We need to find a long-term solution that all parties can support, that protects the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, and that strengthens the UK-EU partnership,” the UK government spokeswoman continued.

Since the implementation of the Brexit trade agreements, Britain has become increasingly irritated with the terms it agreed to in the midst of its divorce, which created a de facto trade border within the country.

This necessitated the installation of new checkpoints at ports to prevent products from England, Scotland, and Wales from entering the EU through the back door.

The British government, on the other hand, points to pro-UK unionists who are concerned that the checkpoints will bolster pro-Irish republicans’ cause for a united Ireland and jeopardize the Good Friday peace agreement.

The EU suggestions, according to Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, were a “beginning point” but fell “far short of the fundamental transformation required.”

London has requested that the protocol be completely rewritten.